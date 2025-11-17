Live Radio
Bell leads Southern Utah against No. 19 Gonzaga after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:53 AM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -35.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on No. 19 Gonzaga after Zach Bell scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 90-85 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

Gonzaga finished 26-9 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Southern Utah went 12-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Thunderbirds averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 17.7 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

