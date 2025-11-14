Beljan leads UIC against Chicago State after 22-point game

UIC Flames (2-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-3) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Chicago State after…

UIC Flames (2-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Chicago State after Ante Beljan scored 22 points in UIC’s 98-55 victory over the Saint Francis (IL) Fighting Saints.

Chicago State went 4-28 overall with a 3-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 10.6 assists per game on 22.0 made field goals last season.

UIC finished 8-11 in MVC action and 7-6 on the road last season. The Flames averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

