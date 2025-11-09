Beattie’s 18 help UC San Diego down Houston Christian 78-60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Beattie scored 18 points as UCSD beat Houston Christian 78-60 on Saturday night. Beattie also…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Beattie scored 18 points as UCSD beat Houston Christian 78-60 on Saturday night.

Beattie also had six rebounds for the Tritons (2-0). Alex Chaikin scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Emanuel Prospere II had nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

D’Aundre Samuels finished with 12 points and three steals for the Huskies (1-1). Demarco Bethea added 10 points for Houston Christian and Kylin Green scored nine.

