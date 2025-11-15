Beattie’s 15 lead UC San Diego over Idaho 75-67

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Beattie and Leo Beath each scored 15 points to help UC San Diego defeat Idaho…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Beattie and Leo Beath each scored 15 points to help UC San Diego defeat Idaho 75-67 on Saturday.

Beattie added seven rebounds and six assists for the Tritons (4-0). Beath went 6 of 11 from the field and added six rebounds. Aidan Burke shot 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kolton Mitchell finished with 18 points for the Vandals (2-2).

