Beath leads UCSD against Houston Christian after 24-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Houston Christian after Leo Beath scored 24 points in UCSD’s 105-73 win over the La Verne Leopards.

UCSD finished 30-5 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tritons allowed opponents to score 61.8 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.

Houston Christian finished 4-12 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Huskies shot 42.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

