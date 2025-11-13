Beasley scores 23 as San Francisco takes down Portland State 80-70

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryan Beasley had 23 points in San Francisco’s 80-70 win against Portland State on Wednesday. Beasley…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryan Beasley had 23 points in San Francisco’s 80-70 win against Portland State on Wednesday.

Beasley shot 8 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Dons (2-1). Mookie Cook scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Tyrone Riley IV and Vukasin Masic both added 11 points.

The Vikings (1-2) were led in scoring by Jaylin Henderson, who finished with 18 points and six assists. Tre-Vaughn Minott added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Portland State. Sebastian Tidor also had 11 points.

Up next

San Francisco’s next game is Saturday against Bradley at home, and Portland State hosts CSU Bakersfield on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.