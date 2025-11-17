Beasley leads San Francisco against Northwestern State after 23-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (1-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-1) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces…

Northwestern State Demons (1-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-1)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Northwestern State after Ryan Beasley scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 75-64 win over the Bradley Braves.

San Francisco went 25-10 overall last season while going 17-2 at home. The Dons allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Northwestern State went 6-10 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Demons averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

