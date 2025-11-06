Beard has 13 in Cleveland State’s 71-70 victory against Capital

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tre Beard scored 13 points as Cleveland State beat Division-III member Capital 71-70 on Thursday. McKane Finkenbine…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tre Beard scored 13 points as Cleveland State beat Division-III member Capital 71-70 on Thursday.

McKane Finkenbine missed a 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left for the Crusaders.

Beard shot 4 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (1-1). Dayan Nessah scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Chevalier Emery had 10 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Finkenbine led the Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 16 points and five assists. Chris Mitchell added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Capital. Kamran Ensley finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

