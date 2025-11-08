Beagle scores 15 off the bench, Richmond knocks off East Carolina 87-72

Jonathan Beagle helped lead Richmond past East Carolina on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench in an 87-72…

Jonathan Beagle helped lead Richmond past East Carolina on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench in an 87-72 win.

Beagle shot 3 of 3 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line for the Spiders (2-0). Aiden Argabright scored 14 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line. Jaden Daughtry had 13 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

Giovanni Emejuru led the way for the Pirates (1-1) with 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Joran Riley added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals for East Carolina. Corey Caulker also recorded nine points and four assists.

Richmond took the lead with 11:14 left in the first half and did not trail again. Argabright led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 42-30 at the break. Richmond pulled away with a 10-2 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 19 points.

