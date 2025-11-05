Beagle scores 12 off the bench, Richmond defeats Southern Virginia 84-56

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Beagle scored 12 points off of the bench to help lead Richmond past Southern Virginia…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Beagle scored 12 points off of the bench to help lead Richmond past Southern Virginia 84-56 on Wednesday.

Beagle added six rebounds for the Spiders. Collin Tanner and Aiden Argabright scored 11 points each.

Mason Hunter finished with seven points for the Knights.

Richmond took the lead for good with 15:34 remaining in the first half. The score was 42-25 at halftime, with Mikkel Tyne racking up 10 points. Richmond extended its lead to 47-25 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Jaylen Robinson scored a team-high nine points in the second half .

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

