Beadle scores 23, Coastal Carolina downs Winthrop 72-66

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Josh Beadle scored 23 points as Coastal Carolina beat Winthrop 72-66 on Tuesday.

Beadle shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 10 from the line for the Chanticleers (2-1). Rasheed Jones shot 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Reggie Hill had 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles (1-2) were led by Logan Duncomb, who recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds. Daylen Berry added 20 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop. Kareem Rozier had 13 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

