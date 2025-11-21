Beadle leads Coastal Carolina against Western Illinois after 20-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-4) Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -3.5;…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-4)

Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Western Illinois after Joshua Beadle scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-67 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Leathernecks have gone 1-0 in home games. Western Illinois averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

Coastal Carolina finished 3-16 in Sun Belt action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

