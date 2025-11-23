Baylor plays Creighton in Las Vegas, Nevada

Creighton Bluejays (3-1) vs. Baylor Bears (3-0) Las Vegas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is…

Creighton Bluejays (3-1) vs. Baylor Bears (3-0)

Las Vegas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Creighton in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baylor finished 20-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 76.1 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Creighton finished 25-11 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bluejays averaged 9.3 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 13.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

