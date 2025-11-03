Live Radio
Baylor hosts UT Rio Grande Valley to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts UT Rio Grande Valley for the season opener.

Baylor went 20-15 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Bears averaged 76.1 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Vaqueros averaged 7.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

