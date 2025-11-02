Baylor Bears open season at home against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Baylor Bears Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -23.5; over/under…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -23.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts UT Rio Grande Valley for the season opener.

Baylor finished 20-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 7.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 8-12 in Southland games and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 7.6 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

