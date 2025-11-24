Baylor Bears and the Creighton Bluejays meet

Creighton Bluejays (3-1) vs. Baylor Bears (3-0) Las Vegas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is…

Creighton Bluejays (3-1) vs. Baylor Bears (3-0)

Las Vegas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor will play Creighton at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baylor finished 20-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 7.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Creighton went 25-11 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bluejays averaged 17.1 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

