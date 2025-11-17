Bayes leads Boise State against Colorado after 31-point outing

Boise State Broncos (3-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-1) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State visit…

Boise State Broncos (3-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (2-1)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State visit Colorado after Dani Bayes scored 31 points in Boise State’s 91-77 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

Colorado went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Buffaloes averaged 16.1 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Boise State went 8-12 in MWC play and 1-8 on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.5% from deep last season.

