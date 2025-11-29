Bates’ 26 lead Louisiana Tech over Alcorn State 83-58

RUSTON, La. (AP) — AJ Bates’ 26 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Alcorn State 83-58 on Saturday. Bates also contributed…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — AJ Bates’ 26 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Alcorn State 83-58 on Saturday.

Bates also contributed six assists for the Bulldogs (4-2). Sir Issac Herron scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and added six rebounds. Kaden Cooper had 10 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Braves (1-8) were led by Tycen McDaniels, who posted 11 points.

Louisiana Tech took the lead for good with 14:37 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-30 at halftime, with Bates racking up 11 points. Louisiana Tech outscored Alcorn State by 18 points in the second half, and Bates scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

