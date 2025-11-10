Bartholomew leads Pacific against Cal after 24-point outing

Pacific Tigers (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1) Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Cal after…

Pacific Tigers (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1)

Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Cal after Winner Bartholomew scored 24 points in Pacific’s 67-54 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Cal finished 16-1 at home last season while going 25-9 overall. The Golden Bears allowed opponents to score 64.4 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

Pacific finished 4-9 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

