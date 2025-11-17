Barry Dunning Jr. hits seven 3-pointers, scores 23 off bench to lead Pittsburgh past Bucknell 84-50

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr. came off the bench to hit seven 3-pointers, scoring 23 to lead Pittsburgh to…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr. came off the bench to hit seven 3-pointers, scoring 23 to lead Pittsburgh to an 84-50 victory over Bucknell on Monday night.

Dunning hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 of 13 overall, adding seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-1).

Cameron Corhen, Brandin Cummings, Omari Witherspoon and reserve Nojus Indrusaitis all scored 11 for Pitt. Papa Amadou Kante had 11 rebounds and five assists. Corhen snagged seven boards and Witherspoon had five assists.

Aleksander Pachucki hit a 3-pointer to give Bucknell an 11-9 lead seven minutes in, but Dunning scored the final five points in a 12-0 run and Pittsburgh moved in front 21-11.

Dunning hit a 3-pointer after the Bison scored six straight to pull within four and then hit two more in the final two minutes to put the Panthers up 38-25 at halftime. Dunning made 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and led all scorers at the break with 14.

Cummings hit a jumper and two free throws and Witherspoon made a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run to begin the second half as Pittsburgh upped its lead to 21 and was never threatened.

Ruot Bijiek led the Bison (2-3) with 11 points.

