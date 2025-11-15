Barner leads East Carolina against High Point after 32-point game

East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at High Point Panthers (3-0) High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at High Point Panthers (3-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina take on High Point after Taylor Barner scored 32 points in East Carolina’s 91-62 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

High Point went 10-3 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Panthers gave up 58.5 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

East Carolina finished 9-11 in AAC play and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Pirates shot 38.9% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

