Bargesser leads Colorado State against Long Beach State after 22-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at Colorado State Rams (1-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Long Beach State after Lexus Bargesser scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 75-58 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

Colorado State finished 22-10 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams shot 42.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Long Beach State went 7-7 on the road and 16-14 overall last season. The Beach shot 38.1% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

