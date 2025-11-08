Live Radio
Bargesser leads Colorado State against Long Beach State after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:45 AM

Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at Colorado State Rams (1-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Long Beach State after Lexus Bargesser scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 75-58 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

Colorado State finished 22-10 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams shot 42.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Long Beach State went 7-7 on the road and 16-14 overall last season. The Beach shot 38.1% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

