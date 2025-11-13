Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against Iona after 22-point showing

Iona Gaels (2-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts…

Iona Gaels (2-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Iona after Taryn Barbot scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-65 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Charleston (SC) finished 14-2 at home a season ago while going 25-8 overall. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 57.8 points per game and shoot 38.2% from the field last season.

Iona went 11-21 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Gaels gave up 62.8 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

