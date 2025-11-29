Baraka Okojie scores 29, Mercer beats Elon 91-84

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Baraka Okojie had 29 points in Mercer’s 91-84 win over Elon on Saturday. Okojie added five…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Baraka Okojie had 29 points in Mercer’s 91-84 win over Elon on Saturday.

Okojie added five rebounds and 10 assists for the Bears (5-2). Zaire Williams scored 14 points, and Armani Mighty shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Chandler Cuthrell led the Phoenix (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Elon also got 13 points from Randall Pettus II. Bryson Cokley had 12 points.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and Mercer went into the break trailing 46-42. Okojie scored 26 points in the second half to help lead Mercer to a seven-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.