Banks leads UMass against Cent. Conn. St. after 26-point performance

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) at UMass Minutemen (2-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Marcus Banks scored 26 points in UMass’ 94-80 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

UMass went 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen averaged 12.9 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 25-7 overall with a 12-3 record on the road last season. The Blue Devils averaged 14.3 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

