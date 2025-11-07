Ballew scores 15 off the bench, Portland knocks off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 83-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mikah Ballew scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Portland past Arkansas-Pine Bluff…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mikah Ballew scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Portland past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 83-74 on Thursday.

Ballew shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Pilots (2-0). Jermaine Ballisager Webb shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Joel Foxwell had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Quion Williams led the way for the Golden Lions (0-2) with 31 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Jaquan Scott added 14 points for UAPB. Jai’chaunn Hayes also had 11 points.

Portland took the lead with 12:18 left in the first half and did not trail again. Ballisager Webb led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-29 at the break. Ballew scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

