Ball State visits Memphis after Smith’s 24-point game

Ball State Cardinals (3-0) at Memphis Tigers (2-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Ball State after Tamya Smith scored 24 points in Memphis’ 76-68 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

Memphis went 6-9 at home a season ago while going 7-23 overall. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 77.4 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Ball State finished 19-2 in MAC action and 10-3 on the road last season. The Cardinals gave up 60.5 points per game while committing 14.7 fouls last season.

