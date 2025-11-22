Ball State takes on Indiana State for non-conference matchup

Ball State Cardinals (2-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores…

Ball State Cardinals (2-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-2)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Ball State in non-conference action.

The Sycamores have gone 2-0 at home. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Ball State went 4-9 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Cardinals gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

