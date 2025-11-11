Ball State hosts Northern Kentucky following Towers’ 20-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) at Ball State Cardinals (2-0) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts…

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) at Ball State Cardinals (2-0)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Northern Kentucky after Tessa Towers scored 20 points in Ball State’s 81-72 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

Ball State went 13-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cardinals averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

Northern Kentucky went 11-21 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Norse averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.

