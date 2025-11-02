Ball State hosts Louisiana to begin season

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Ball State Cardinals Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Ball State Cardinals

Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Louisiana for the season opener.

Ball State went 8-7 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Cardinals averaged 75.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

Louisiana finished 12-21 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 10.3 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

