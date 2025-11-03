Ball State hosts Louisiana for season opener

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Ball State Cardinals Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Ball State Cardinals

Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State begins the season at home against Louisiana.

Ball State went 8-7 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Cardinals averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

Louisiana went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

