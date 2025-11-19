Ball State hosts Cincinnati following Kingery’s 22-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (1-3) at Ball State Cardinals (4-0) Muncie, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on…

Cincinnati Bearcats (1-3) at Ball State Cardinals (4-0)

Muncie, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Cincinnati after Grace Kingery scored 22 points in Ball State’s 83-59 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

Ball State finished 13-2 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cardinals averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Cincinnati finished 5-6 on the road and 15-14 overall last season. The Bearcats averaged 7.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

