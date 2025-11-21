Ball State Cardinals travel to take on the Indiana State Sycamores

Ball State Cardinals (2-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State…

Ball State Cardinals (2-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-2)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Ball State.

The Sycamores have gone 2-0 at home. Indiana State ranks seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Ian Scott leads the Sycamores with 9.0 boards.

Ball State finished 4-9 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 13.1 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

