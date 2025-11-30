Ball State Cardinals and the Le Moyne Dolphins square off in Easton, Pennsylvania

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-4) vs. Ball State Cardinals (2-5) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne and…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-4) vs. Ball State Cardinals (2-5)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne and Ball State square off in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Cardinals have a 2-5 record in non-conference play. Ball State is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Le Moyne is the top team in the NEC scoring 13.5 fast break points per game.

Ball State averages 62.6 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 76.0 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Zeigler is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Hill is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6%.

Shilo Jackson is averaging 14.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

