Ball State Cardinals and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs play in Naples, Florida

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) vs. Ball State Cardinals (6-1)

Naples, Florida; Saturday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Ball State square off in Naples, Florida.

The Cardinals have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Ball State averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Coriah Beck averaging 3.4.

Ball State averages 75.6 points, 10.4 more per game than the 65.2 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 58.0 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 61.6 Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Salenbien is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Maori Davenport is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Beck is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

