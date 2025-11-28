Ball scores 16 as Monmouth knocks off Ball State 80-73

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Ball scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Monmouth over Ball State 80-73…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Ball scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Monmouth over Ball State 80-73 at the Lafayette Classic on Friday.

Ball shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (3-3). Jinup Dobuol scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jack Collins had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Davion Hill led the Cardinals (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Ball State also got 14 points from Armoni Zeigler. Juwan Maxey finished with 13 points.

Monmouth entered halftime up 35-29. Dobuol paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Monmouth used a 9-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 60-53 with 10:05 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ball scored 12 second-half points.

