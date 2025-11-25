Baker leads Wagner against Manhattan after 22-point game

Wagner Seahawks (0-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3) Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Manhattan after…

Wagner Seahawks (0-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3)

Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Manhattan after Jaden Baker scored 22 points in Wagner’s 92-75 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Jaspers have gone 1-0 in home games. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Isaac averaging 1.8.

The Seahawks are 0-5 on the road. Wagner ranks fourth in the NEC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Binael Basil averaging 2.8.

Manhattan scores 81.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 79.4 Wagner allows. Wagner’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Manhattan has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins is scoring 13.2 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9%.

Nick Jones is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.