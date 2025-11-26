Baker leads Wagner against Manhattan after 22-point game

Wagner Seahawks (0-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3) Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -3.5; over/under…

Wagner Seahawks (0-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3)

Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Manhattan after Jaden Baker scored 22 points in Wagner’s 92-75 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Jaspers are 1-0 on their home court. Manhattan allows 86.0 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Seahawks are 0-5 in road games. Wagner has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Manhattan makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Wagner’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins is shooting 36.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Jaspers. Terrance Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Eduardo Placer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Nick Jones is averaging 13 points and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

