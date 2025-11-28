Baker leads Drexel against Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Drexel Dragons (4-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Saint…

Drexel Dragons (4-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Amaris Baker scored 35 points in Drexel’s 73-66 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Hawks are 2-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fourth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Dragons are 2-2 on the road. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Baker averaging 2.5.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Baker is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 20.7 points. Laine McGurk is averaging 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.