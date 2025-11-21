Baker leads Drexel against NJIT after 21-point game

Drexel Dragons (4-1) at NJIT Highlanders (5-1) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays NJIT after…

Drexel Dragons (4-1) at NJIT Highlanders (5-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays NJIT after Amaris Baker scored 21 points in Drexel’s 71-57 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Highlanders are 2-0 in home games. NJIT ranks fifth in the America East with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gingrich averaging 1.7.

The Dragons are 2-1 on the road. Drexel ranks seventh in the CAA with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Deja Evans averaging 4.4.

NJIT scores 68.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 60.8 Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gingrich is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2%.

Baker is averaging 17.8 points for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 17.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.