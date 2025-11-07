Bailey leads Nevada against Pacific after 24-point outing

Pacific Tigers (1-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Pacific after…

Pacific Tigers (1-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Pacific after Chuck Bailey III scored 24 points in Nevada’s 77-50 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Nevada went 17-16 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 15.0 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Pacific went 4-15 in WCC games and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 13.2 bench points last season.

