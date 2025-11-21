B.J. Edwards scores triple-double in SMU’s 100-69 win over Arkansas State

DALLAS (AP) — B.J. Edwards scored a triple-double with a team-leading 24 points, 13 assists and 10 steals for SMU…

DALLAS (AP) — B.J. Edwards scored a triple-double with a team-leading 24 points, 13 assists and 10 steals for SMU in a 100-69 win over Arkansas State on Friday night.

Edwards shot 9 of 13 from the field, and scored 14 of his points in the second half. The Mustangs went on a 10-0 run in a five minute period in the second half to go up 89-63. A 9-0 run in the final two minutes sealed game for SMU.

All five starters for the Mustangs (6-0) scored in the double-digits. Boopie Miller added 17, Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 15, Samet Yigittoglu recorded 14 and Corey Washington finished with 13.

Arkansas State (3-3) was led by TJ Caldwell, who scored 20, and Christian Harmon added 16. The Red Wolves scored the first four points of the game before the Mustangs responded with a 3-pointer by Edwards to come within one. Harmon hit a jumper to go up 6-3 and Washington drained a 3-pointer to tie the game, and a layup from Washington overtook the lead.

