Avila scores 18, Saint Louis beats Southeast Missouri State 92-67

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila’s 18 points helped Saint Louis defeat Southeast Missouri State 92-67 on Monday.

Avila also contributed 11 rebounds for the Billikens. Amari McCottry scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Kellen Thames finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Redhawks were led in scoring by BJ Ward, who finished with 16 points. Brendan Terry added 14 points and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. Braxton Stacker also had 12 points and three steals.

Saint Louis pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 20 points.

