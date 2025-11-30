Ava Heiden, Kylie Feuerbach lead No. 11 Iowa women over Fairfield 86-72

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ava Heiden totaled 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Kylie Feuerbach scored 17 and…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ava Heiden totaled 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Kylie Feuerbach scored 17 and No. 11 Iowa beat Fairfield 86-72 on Sunday.

Heiden, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, made 6 of 11 shots and 6 of 8 free throws for the Hawkeyes (8-0) in posting her fifth double-double this season. She also blocked four shots. Feuerbach hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 5 of 10 overall.

Taylor McCabe sank four 3-pointers and scored 13 for Iowa. Hannah Stuelke had 13 points and eight rebounds. Taylor Stremlow added nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Christina Pham made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 14 off the bench to lead the Stags (4-2). Meghan Andersen had 13 points and Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 12.

Six different players hit a 3-pointer for Fairfield after spotting Iowa the first five points, and the Stags used a 17-4 run to take a 22-17 lead into the second quarter.

McCabe made a 3-pointer and Journey Houston scored the final four in a 7-2 spurt to pull Iowa even 2:10 into the second period. Stremlow’s 3-pointer put the Hawkeyes up 30-27 and they never trailed again. Fairfield made 6 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first quarter but just 1 of 9 in the second.

Stuelke made the second of two free throws with six minutes left in the third quarter to give Iowa its first double-digit lead, 47-37.

McCabe’s 3-pointer gave Iowa its largest lead at 62-45 with nine minutes remaining.

Up next

The Hawkeyes travel to play Rutgers on Saturday in a Big Ten Conference opener. Fairfield plays Friday at Howard.

