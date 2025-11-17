Austin Peay takes on Ole Miss following Parker’s 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces…

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Ole Miss after Collin Parker scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 69-63 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Ole Miss finished 13-3 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Rebels averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Austin Peay went 14-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Governors averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

