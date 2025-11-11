Austin Peay takes on No. 19 Vanderbilt following Sheals’ 23-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) at Austin Peay Governors (1-0) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) at Austin Peay Governors (1-0)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts No. 19 Vanderbilt after Anovia Sheals scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 115-46 win over the Sewanee Tigers.

Austin Peay went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 6-6 at home. The Governors averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Vanderbilt went 9-9 in SEC games and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

