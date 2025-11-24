Austin Peay hosts Northern Illinois following Ducommun’s 24-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3) Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Austin Peay after Dylan Ducommun scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 76-59 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Governors are 1-0 in home games. Austin Peay is fourth in the ASUN with 16.0 assists per game led by Zyree Collins averaging 3.3.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Northern Illinois ranks second in the MAC shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

Austin Peay scores 79.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 76.3 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 13.2 points.

Jao Ituka is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.8 points. Makhai Valentine is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.