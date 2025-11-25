Austin Peay hosts Northern Illinois after Ducommun’s 24-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3) Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -7.5;…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Austin Peay after Dylan Ducommun scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 76-59 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Governors are 1-0 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Northern Illinois is seventh in the MAC scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Austin Peay averages 79.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 76.3 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Austin Peay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyree Collins is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 38.2%.

Makhai Valentine is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Jao Ituka is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.