Austin Peay hosts Indiana State in non-conference matchup

Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) at Austin Peay Governors (1-1)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Indiana State meet in non-conference action.

Austin Peay finished 13-18 overall last season while going 6-6 at home. The Governors gave up 63.8 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

Indiana State finished 4-28 overall last season while going 3-15 on the road. The Sycamores averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 0.1 bench points last season.

