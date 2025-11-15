Austin Peay hosts Indiana State in non-conference matchup

Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) at Austin Peay Governors (1-1)
Clarksville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Indiana State meet in non-conference action.
Austin Peay finished 13-18 overall last season while going 6-6 at home. The Governors gave up 63.8 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.
Indiana State finished 4-28 overall last season while going 3-15 on the road. The Sycamores averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 0.1 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
