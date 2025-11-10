Austin Peay Governors to visit the Wyoming Cowboys Tuesday

Austin Peay Governors (2-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Austin Peay.…

Austin Peay Governors (2-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Austin Peay.

Wyoming went 12-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cowboys averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 4.1 on fast breaks.

Austin Peay went 14-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Governors averaged 71.6 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point distance last season.

